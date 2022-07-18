LACONIA — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Christina Corbitt to business development officer. Based out of the Laconia branch, she will seek to develop new business relationships and will support the bank’s existing business clients.
“This promotion is well deserved for Christina, who has shown a true passion for banking, customer service and building relationships throughout her time at MVSB,” said Julie Clement, vice president, business development and small business lender. “We are extremely lucky to have her on the business team and I know she will do an amazing job representing the Bank.”
“Supporting local businesses has become a passion of mine and this new role gives me new opportunities to do just that,” said Corbitt. “I’m very proud to be joining this business-focused team and helping my clients find the right solutions to help improve efficiency day-to-day.”
Corbitt joined MVSB as a part-time seasonal teller in the Ashland Branch in 2016, where she noted “it didn’t take long before I realized MVSB has cultivated an environment and culture that I wanted to be a part of.” She has since held several leadership positions, including Branch Services Representative, Teller Supervisor and Branch Services Supervisor. She most recently served as the Branch Services Manager at MVSB’s Plymouth branch office.
Corbitt is a member of the Bridge House Board of Directors, an organization based in Plymouth that provides information, emergency shelter, food and more to those in need. She resides in Thornton with her fiancé Brendan and rescue Pitbull Nova.
For more information call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
