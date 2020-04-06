CONCORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank has appointed Carmen Lorentz to their board of directors.
A Lakes Region native and resident of Belmont, Lorentz currently serves as executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers. Prior to joining LRCD, Lorentz served as director of the division of economic development at the New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development, appointed by Gov. Maggie Hassan in 2014. Prior to serving at the state level, Lorentz was executive director of the Belknap Economic Development Council.
“Given the pace and scope of change in the banking environment, the board of directors play a critical role in the overall success of a community bank. Carmen possesses the financial, business and managerial acumen that will assist in her role as director for MVSB. In addition, she has strong connections within, and knowledge about the communities that we serve, which will be essential to us as we move forward,” said Rick Wyman, president of MVSB.
“I look forward to working with Rick and fellow board members to continue to meet the diverse needs of our local communities," said Lorentz.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.