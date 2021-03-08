Unemployment can trigger a lot of questions where taxes are concerned, especially if you have children. The good news is that you can still claim the Child Tax Credit if you’re unemployed and have received benefits.
However, the details of your unemployment situation may affect your eligibility for the Child Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit. It may also affect how much the credit will be worth for you.
For example, if you have very little taxable or earned income, the value of these credits may be reduced. Let’s review the income rules related to both the Child Tax Credit and the Additional Tax Credit.
Unemployment and tax credit rules
Child Tax Credit – Receiving unemployment income won’t prevent you from claiming the Child Tax Credit. However, because this credit reduces the tax you owe, you must have some taxable income to claim it. The Child Tax Credit is worth up to $2,000 per qualifying child, with a refundable portion of up to $1,400.
If your tax liability (what you owe in taxes for this year) is below $2,000, then you will not be able to use the full amount of the credit. This may be the case for you if unemployment benefits were your only source of income, or if your income has been greatly reduced this year.
Additional Tax Credit — You must have earned income of more than $2,500 to qualify for the Additional Child Tax Credit. If unemployment was your only income, you aren’t eligible to claim the Additional Child Tax Credit.
There are other conditions that must be met to qualify for these credits. You can review those details in our Child Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit post.
Unemployment affects other tax benefits
There are other tax credits that may be affected by unemployment. You must have earned income in the year to claim either of these credits: the Earned Income Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.