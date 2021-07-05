Bonnie Leighton has joined Meredith Village Savings Bank as a mortgage loan originator. She is based out of MVSB’s Portsmouth office located at 2839 Lafayette Rd.
“Bonnie’s keen knowledge of a wide variety of loan programs, including FHA, VA, RD, and NH Housing, in addition to her passion for construction lending and experience in both the consumer and technical sides will make her a valuable asset to the team,” commented Charles Dowd, vice president, residential mortgage sales officer for MVSB. “Her expertise and relationship management skills providing timely communication with builders, clients, and realtors ensures a smooth and streamlined process. We are very excited to have Bonnie join the Mortgage Lending Team.”
“I was really drawn to MVSB’s exceptional reputation, and I’m happy to be a part of a company so known for their community involvement,” said Leighton. “We share the same commitment to service – both within the community and to our customers.”
She resides in Dover, where she enjoys spending time with her husband of 25 years, their four daughters, and three grandchildren.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.