TILTON — Mark Johnstone, president of Belknap Subaru, with his staff, and John Hayes and Bill Bergeon, representing Subaru of New England, presented a check to Lisa and Chuck Drew of Every Child is Ours for $20,017. The money was raised by Belknap Subaru’s staff and customers, selecting the local charity to receive donations under Subaru’s National Share the Love Program.
Johnstone thanked customers for participating.”I’d also like to recognize our sales staff at the dealership for creating the awareness of the critical work done by Every Child is Ours, in the Lakes Region.” He continued, “this is an amazing partnership, customers, local business, and Subaru, coming together, to do the right thing for this amazing group.” Bergeon, district sales manager for Subaru of New England, expressed his excitement for the annual program, and acknowledged the company’s delight in being able to help fund local organizations, and be a part of the community.
Belknap Subaru selected Every Child is Ours as its local partner, and customers could also select from the charities ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels Association of America, and the National Park Foundation. From Nov. 15, 2018 to Jan. 3, Subaru donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer's choice. Belknap Subaru contributed additionally to ECIO.
“We are extremely grateful, for the support provided by Belknap Subaru, their efforts will help us continue our mission, serving children and families in the communities we serve,” said Lisa Drew.
Belknap Subaru is located at 35 Tilton Road. For more information, call Scott Ives at 603-729-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.