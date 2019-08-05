TILTON — Belknap Subaru supported The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by writing notes of support and delivering warm blankets to The Ganong Cancer Center.
This effort is part of a larger Subaru of America, Inc. initiative called Subaru Loves to Care. Throughout June, team members from Belknap Subaru supported their local community’s health and wellness by partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Belknap Subaru asked customers, employees, the Tilton and Northfield Rotary Club, children from the Pleasant Street School in Laconia, and even Gov. Chris Sununu, to share personalized messages of hope with those fighting cancer at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Belknap Subaru will donate blankets, and arts and crafts kits to cancer patients in the local community. Over 50 messages of hope will be delivered to patients at the Ganong Cancer Center, along with blankets for adults and arts & crafts kits for children undergoing treatment.
Belknap Subaru is located at 35 Tilton Road. For more information about the dealership, call Scott Ives at 603-729-1300.
