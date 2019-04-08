TILTON — Subaru of America recognized dealers nationally for its commitment to customer care, and community involvement. These awards can be earned individually or together.
This national award recognizes Belknap Subaru for its commitment to customer service, and work within the community it serves. Throughout the year, Belknap Subaru sponsors, supports, and participates in events designed to strengthen Tilton and the Lakes Region. From work with Every Child is Ours, Easter Seals, Veterans Count, the Land and Lake Poker Run, the Ganong Anderson Cancer Center, the New Hampshire Humane Society, and Winnisquam Regional High School, to other local charities and schools in the area, Belknap Subaru strives to lend a hand whenever possible.
Mark Johnstone, president of Belknap Subaru, said, “We are deeply honored to have earned this award. Our team, our customers, and the community all join, to make good things happen...we listen, and do our best, to make a difference in the community we call home.” Belknap Subaru has also been named in the top 10 in the U.S., an honor that will be announced in June in Las Vegas, at the Subaru National Business Meeting.
Belknap Subaru is located at 35 Tilton Road. For more information, call Scott Ives at 603-729-1300.
