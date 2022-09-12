The Belknap Economic Development Council and the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation have come together and partnered with The Community Development Finance Authority to present New Hampshire’s Community Navigator Program.
The Community Navigator Program is designed to reduce barriers to accessing critical resources for small businesses — with a focus on microenterprises, cooperatives, and businesses in the early stages of development — owned by women, veterans, socially and economically disadvantaged, and underserved entrepreneurs.
This program is funded by a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to the CDFA and provides New Hampshire with a significant opportunity to better support underserved people and communities by strengthening capacity and coordination within our community economic development ecosystem. This initiative builds on years of dedicated work by small business technical assistance providers throughout the state.
Denise Roy-Palmer, Wentworth Economic Development Corporation’s executive director says, “we are excited to partner with BEDC and the CDFA on this project. By creating these partnerships, we are able to help businesses across three counties in New Hampshire, which include Belknap County, Strafford County, and Carroll County.”
The program is powered by an ecosystem of experienced small business and microenterprise technical assistance providers across the state. Small businesses can gain access to resources and services at no charge. The resources include:
• Business counseling
• Marketing, operations, business planning, and strategy development
• Connection to training and skills development resources
• Access to capital
• Other support as needed
Justin Slattery, Belknap EDC’s executive director says, “with the help of the CDFA and WEDCO, we are ready to support you and your business goals with a customized approach that meets your evolving needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.