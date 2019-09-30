FRANKLIN — Barbara Laros recently joined Franklin Savings Bank as VP, Business Relationship Manager. She is based in the Gilford office, located at 11 Sawmill Road, and is responsible for cultivating and maintaining business relationships in the Lakes Region.
“Barbara has an extensive background in retail and business banking, having served in similar roles at other banks in the Lakes Region,” said Joe Thornton, SVP, Retail Banking Officer. “She brings expertise in assessing client needs to develop and recommend sound solutions to help them meet their business needs. We are excited to have her on our team.”
Laros brings more than 24 years of experience in the banking industry to her role, having spent the majority of her career at Bank of New Hampshire and Citizens Bank. In addition, she has an associate of arts degree in business from Somerset County College, in Somerset, New Jersey.
Laros is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Lakes Region and is a member of Altrusa International’s Laconia club. She served as co-chair of the membership committee for the Lakes Region Board of Realtors Affiliate Group in 2013-2015, and is a former director of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce (2006-2007) and trustee of the Belknap Mill Society (2005-2007).
Laros resides in Laconia with her husband, Charlie, and rescue dog Loki.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.