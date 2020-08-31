LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire recently held its annual meeting of corporators, reporting growth in deposits, loans and capital for the fiscal year ending June 30. Michael J. Long, president and chief executive officer, reported that the bank’s assets total a record $2.0 billion and deposits grew to $1.6 billion. The bank’s loan portfolio reached a record $1.6 billion, representing growth of 13 percent.
Bank of New Hampshire has capital and reserves totaling over $194.8 million, or 10 percent of total assets. In the past year, Bank of New Hampshire worked to enhance their products and services, such as enhancing mobile banking and Pay A Friend capabilities.
“We’re grateful to have been able to invest in our local community non-profits and civic organizations throughout the state with donations to over 400 entities. Giving back to the communities we live, work, and serve in is paramount to who we are as a bank. Our employees hold this value near and dear as well; together, they contributed more than 10,000 hours of their time to volunteering," said Long.
The meeting highlighted the bank’s recognition over the past year. Bank of New Hampshire was voted Best Local Bank for Small Business in New Hampshire Business Review’s Best of Business Awards and received the gold title for Best Bank in the Services category in the Union Leader’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Additionally, the bank received three gold awards from the Laconia Daily Sun’s Best of the Lakes Region annual program including Best Bank, Best Customer Service, Best Place to Work, and a Silver award for Best Financial Advisor/Planner. Bank of New Hampshire was named Bank of the Decade by Business NH Magazine.
Two new board of directors members, Benoit L. Lamontagne, State of New Hampshire Department of Business & Economic Development; and Charles F. Rolecek, owner, CR’s Restaurants, were introduced. Five new corporators were also introduced, including Allison Ambrose, attorney for Wescott Law; Susan Burpee, Burpee Family Chiropractic; Rosemary Heard, president and chief executive officer for CATCH Neighborhood Housing, Alliance Asset Management; Kaitlin O’Neil, attorney for Normandin, Cheney & O’Neil; and Andrew Pike, vice president for Opechee Construction.
For more information, call 800-832-0912 or visit BankNH.com.
