LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire donated $10,000 to Granite United Way as part of a corporate pledge for 2022.
Granite United Way is a nonprofit organization that makes strategic investments in the community that help others learn, earn and be healthy. Their impact covers more than 85% of New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont. Granite United Way has the expertise, trust and scope to bring together stakeholders like local nonprofits, government, businesses, private foundations, and volunteers with the common goal of delivering total community impact.
The organization believes that every one of us has the power to be a change agent and they are committed to removing barriers and creating opportunities for people to make a positive impact in our community. Granite United Way's commitment to transparency and efficiency has been recognized at the national level and of the highest accolade, by both Charity Navigator and GuideStar; organizations that ensure charities are held to standards of excellence. By working closely with volunteer leadership to invest donor dollars to help our community learn, earn and be healthy and by focusing on these investment initiatives, they are helping people in new and strategic ways.
“Granite United Way is proud to partner with the team at Bank of New Hampshire to ensure our community has access to critical programs and services that strengthen individuals and families,” said Patrick Tufts, president and CEO of Granite United Way. “We thank Bank of New Hampshire for this corporate gift and appreciate their dedication to helping others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.