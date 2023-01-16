Granite United Way

New Hampshire students in Granite United Way apparel. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire donated $10,000 to Granite United Way as part of a corporate pledge for 2022.

Granite United Way is a nonprofit organization that makes strategic investments in the community that help others learn, earn and be healthy. Their impact covers more than 85% of New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont. Granite United Way has the expertise, trust and scope to bring together stakeholders like local nonprofits, government, businesses, private foundations, and volunteers with the common goal of delivering total community impact.

