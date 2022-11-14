LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire donated $5,000 towards Boxes of Love for the Homeless.
The donation will be allocated to expanding outreach to alleviate senior citizens living in poverty by acquiring essential items that are then given to senior citizens on "Days of Caring" volunteer days specifically aimed at targeting subsidized senior housing.
Boxes of Love for the Homeless has a mission to provide the most vulnerable among us with necessary, thoughtful items, in a “Box of Love,” presented as a gift for the purpose of making a human connection, a listening ear, an opportunity to share their personal journey, and to let them know they are worthy, seen and accepted. Boxes of Love also provides necessary items addressing clothing, shelter, food insecurity and transportation by providing clothing, tents, refurbished bikes, and food. Boxes of Love for the Homeless is a non-partisan organization focused on helping those in need without regards to political or religious affiliation.
“On behalf of Boxes of Love for the Homeless and all those we serve, we want to express our immeasurable gratitude to Bank of New Hampshire for their generous support,” said Stacy Bergeron, executive director and founder of Boxes of Love for the Homeless. “This enables us to expand our outreach to seniors living in poverty.”
Bank of New Hampshire is proud of this partnership as we aspire to remain an independent mutual financial institution, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, while assisting our employees, customers and communities to build brighter futures.
