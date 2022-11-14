Boxes

Boxes of Love for the Homeless Days of Caring. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire donated $5,000 towards Boxes of Love for the Homeless.

The donation will be allocated to expanding outreach to alleviate senior citizens living in poverty by acquiring essential items that are then given to senior citizens on "Days of Caring" volunteer days specifically aimed at targeting subsidized senior housing.

