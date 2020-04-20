DALLAS — As the nation continues to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the FirstNet communications platform, built with AT&T, is bringing advanced capabilities to first responders across the country. Now, public safety agencies on FirstNet can get free smartphone devices for their agency subscribers to connect with critical communications. The phones are available through FirstNet Mobile.
“First responders deserve a dedicated communications partner that can provide the tools they need, when they need them,” said Jason Porter, senior vice president, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “We are here working side-by-side with public safety and together we’ve made FirstNet nimble, adaptable and ready to scale for even the most severe situations as we’re seeing currently with COVID-19. Now, agencies spanning law enforcement, fire, EMS, healthcare, hospital emergency departments, emergency management and 911 operations can stay up-to-date with smartphones for life at no additional cost and know their responders’ devices are up to the task when the next emergency strikes.”
Expanded mapping visibility
Formerly known as Local Control, FirstNet Central is the primary service portal for agencies using FirstNet. Now, public safety administrators have easy access to the interactive coronavirus disease dashboard created by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Agencies can view confirmed cases in relation to their jurisdiction and couple this insight with the FirstNet Esri-embedded network status map – that now includes hospital and trauma levels – for better situational awareness.
Fostering new capabilities
Developed specifically for and with public safety, FirstNet Push-to-Talk is the first nationwide standards-based push-to-talk solution to launch in the U.S.
Currently available in a controlled-introduction, FirstNet PTT is designed to enable public safety to use their smartphones, feature phones, and specialized ultra-rugged devices like they would use a two-way radio, with highly reliable, high-performance calling.
FirstNet has certified an Assured Wireless Corporation embedded IoT module and USB connected modem as FirstNet Ready in preparation for launching high-power user equipment solutions. Following 3GPP standards, power class 1 HPUE solutions can transmit stronger signals. This increased signal can only be transmitted using Band 14 spectrum – the nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the U.S. government specifically for FirstNet.
For first responders serving rural, remote and tribal communities, HPUE could significantly increase their coverage area. For urban and suburban first responders, this could help address the common challenge of indoor or below ground coverage. The stronger signal provides increased availability to meet needs for users who are connecting from hard-to-reach places like basements, elevators, stairwells, and parking garages, and helping first responders reliably communicate inside and out.
Visit FirstNet.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.