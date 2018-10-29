SCRANTON, Pennsylvania — Huntzinger Management Group, Inc., has engaged in a managed services agreement with Asquam Community Health Collaborative, a joint collaboration between LRGHealthcare and Speare Memorial Hospital in New Hampshire.
The multi-year agreement will have Huntzinger manage the provision of all information technology services to Asquam. "Huntzinger is honored and pleased to embark on this relationship supporting Asquam in providing IT services to these hospitals," stated Tanya Freeman, president, chief operating officer, and founding partner.
"Our vision for Asquam was to create an IT platform capable of improving the health and care of our collective patients," said Michelle McEwen, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Speare Memorial Hospital. "The agreement with Huntzinger enables us to further ensure the sustainability of that platform into the future," she added.
"Asquam has had a relationship with Huntzinger for the past year," commented Kevin W. Donovan, president and chief and executive officer of LRGHealthcare. Donovan further noted, "This agreement expands the positive benefits achieved through that relationship, including access to additional Huntzinger IT expertise and experience."
An essential component of the agreement is the transition of Asquam IT staff to Huntzinger Managed Services, LLC employees. Freemen added, "We are excited to welcome the talented Asquam IT staff as they join the Huntzinger family."
