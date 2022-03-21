PLYMOUTH — An upscaled reincarnation of an old Main Street favorite has opened on the town common this past week, featuring local art, handcrafted goods, vintage finds and a wide assortment of gifts for all ages. In a nod to the former home of the J.J. Newberry’s Five and Dime, NewBerry’s On the Common is an eclectic marketplace featuring everything from children’s games and books to antique block and tackle, handmade wooden bowls, sweater mittens, soaps, recycled lamps, and original artwork.
Supported by the Common Man Family, the retail space underwent significant renovation, including the restoration of the original 1940s tin ceiling, new wood floors, and a recessed outdoor seating area along the Main Street sidewalk with a view of the common and Town Hall.
“I love old buildings and couldn’t believe how long this one had sat mostly empty, the front half anyway, on our beautiful Main Street,” said Common Man founder Alex Ray. “I wanted to bring back what Newberry’s was for the community… a place for everyday gifts and a lunch counter where you would see your neighbors for a cup of soup.” Though Ray says the lunch counter will take a little longer to open –mid May he hopes — the retail side of the store just opened its doors to the public last Monday.
Retail manager Cathy Clifford shared, “We have over 100 local and regional vendors selling their handmade items on consignment. It’s a very diverse line of local goods that we’re really proud of. The vendors have been coming in since the store opened and are happy to see their talent and creativity featured on Main Street.”
Locals from 30 years ago will remember the J.J. Newberry’s Five and Dime on Main Street in Plymouth in the brick building next to the current Chase Street Market. The historic building was home to the famous Newberry chain that started in Pennsylvania in 1911 and spread across the U.S. during its heydays of the 1940s through 1970s. Later, the local building became home to the Plymouth Book Exchange, selling books, art supplies and children’s gifts for many years.
With NewBerry’s On the Common, Ray and Clifford are bringing back a bit of history, supporting local artisans, and are looking forward to fun this summer with the lunch counter and outdoor café. For more information, call 603-536-1349, email renewberrys@thecman, or stop in between 9 and 5 at the new “NewBerry’s on the Common” at 89 Main Street, Plymouth and check it out.
