NHTrust has proudly contributed $1,000 to support the NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence as part of a matching funds challenge initiated by Eulalie Paris, NHTrust SVP Operations, Partnerships & Client Experience. NHCADSV — the umbrella organization for the state’s 12 community-based crisis centers — is committed to creating safe and just communities through advocacy, prevention and empowerment of anyone affected by sexual violence, domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking. The challenge event, which Paris has spearheaded for years to benefit NHCADSV, is a weekend spring Jay Peak ski trip. For every booking, there is a donation allocated to NHCADSV. This year, NHTrust pledged to match that donation up to $1,000.
“Organizing this trip to benefit NHCADSV has been a passion of mine for years,” said Eulalie Paris, “and getting the support of NHTrust to match the contributions serves to help increase their outreach to those families, victims and survivors that need the support. NHCADSV is also the voice in advocating for policy changes and advancing victims’ rights and protections. I am so grateful that NHTrust could help support those efforts.”
“We are so grateful for supporters like Eulalie whose commitment and dedication to the Coalition span over a decade,” noted Lyn Schollett, executive director of NHCADSV. “We are also deeply appreciative of NHTrust, who as an employer, both honors the important volunteer work of their employees, and in so doing, speaks volumes about their own commitment to making New Hampshire safer for everyone. This is a wonderful partnership.”
NHCADSV staff work together to prevent violence before it occurs and promote the accountability of societal systems and communities for their responses to sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking. For more on their efforts and what they do, visit nhcadsv.org. Confidential advocates are available to provide support 24/7 to anyone in need at 1-866-644-3574.
For more information, please call 603-223-2710 or visit nhtrust.com.
Photo caption: (left to right) Eulalie Paris, NHTrust SVP Operations, Partnerships & Client Experience and Lyn Schollett, NHCADSV Executive Director
