HOLDERNESS — If you have access to a boat on Squam Lake and would be interested in performing some water quality science, consider signing up to become a water quality volunteer for SLA this summer. The SLA collects water samples from 16 different sites on big and little Squam Lake and have been performing this data collection since 1979. This is a great opportunity to get out on the water, partake in some science, and contribute to the preservation of Squam Lakes. No experience needed and we will provide you with all the sampling equipment.
If you're interested in becoming a water quality volunteer, email info@squamlakes.org or contact SLA Outreach and Communications Coordinator, Rachel Coughlin at rcoughlin@squamlakes.org.
