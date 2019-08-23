WEIRS BEACH — The Lake Winnipesaukee Museum will host Lakes Region artist Peter Ferber for his presentation “Picturing the Past” on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. Ferber will describe his process of recreating historic scenes, and include a step-by-step discussion of recent paintings. Watercolor is his primary medium, and he also does work in oil, acrylic and cut-paper.
Growing up in New England, Ferber came to love landscape and the built environment, especially the centuries-old homes and buildings found throughout the Lakes Region. He hopes that his paintings will spur recognition of the need to value and preserve the natural and historic assets that define the character of local communities. After graduating from college with a degree in studio art, Ferber began a freelance career as a commercial designer and illustrator. He worked on architectural renderings for historic restoration projects, including the state capitols of Tennessee and New York, as well as other public buildings and historic sites in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Ferber came into his own as an artist when he began doing paintings of the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, where he had spent all childhood his summers on Lake Winnipesaukee. His feelings for the area give a spirit and authenticity to his work, which resonates with many who share the same love for the area. For the past 20 years, he has had two, one-man shows each year at The Art Place gallery in Wolfeboro. He is best known locally for an annual poster done for the New England Antique Boat Society over the last 25 years. Many area organizations, including Castle in the Clouds and the Libby Museum, have been able to use his paintings, prints and posters a fundraising vehicles.
Programs focusing on the Lakes Region and New Hampshire history are held at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum throughout the summer season. The museum, open to the public Wednesday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is located on Route 3 next to Funspot. Seating is limited, and reservations are requested to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or 603-366-5950.
