The New Hampshire Boat Museum is expanding its fleet of boats with the addition of the Miss Lauren, a 28-foot, mahogany triple cockpit “woodie” and near exact replica to its popular Millie B. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum is expanding its fleet of boats with the addition of the Miss Lauren, a 28-foot, mahogany triple cockpit “woodie” and near exact replica to its popular Millie B. In partnership with North Water Marine, the new boat will begin to offer rides in late August and will launch from North Water Marine’s Paugus Bay location on Lake Winnipesaukee.
“We wanted to be able to offer a vintage boat ride experience on the other end of Lake Winnipesaukee,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
Whereas the Millie B offers boat rides on the northeastern end of Lake Winnipesaukee, NHBM’s new boat will offer charters on the northwestern end. This addition to its fleet, according to Cummings, aligns with NHBM’s expansion to its new location at 130 Whittier Highway in Moultonborough for the 2024 season.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring new programs and activities to a broader Lakes Region audience, and this new boat is part of this expansion,” she added.
NHBM’s presence in Wolfeboro will remain strong, as it will continue to offer many Wolfeboro-based activities and programs from its current Center Street location. These activities include Youth and Family Boatbuilding, Community Sailing, Back Bay Skippers model yachting, Millie B rides on the lake, annual New England Vintage Boat & Car Auction, and biennial Vintage Race Boat Regatta.
“Charter rides in our new boat will expand access to Lake Winnipesaukee and provide us with new ways to interpret and share our state’s rich boating heritage,” said Cummings. “We are excited to share the newest addition to our fleet.”
Leaving from North Water Marine in Paugus Bay, Miss Lauren will cover the Laconia, Gilford, Meredith, and Moultonborough sides of Lake Winnipesaukee. Charters for Miss Lauren can be made by emailing millieb@nhbm.org or calling 603-569-4554. To learn more about NHBM charters, visit nhbm.org/charters.
To learn more about NHBM, or upcoming events and programs, visit nhbm.org.
