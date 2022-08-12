Millie B.

The New Hampshire Boat Museum is expanding its fleet of boats with the addition of the Miss Lauren, a 28-foot, mahogany triple cockpit “woodie” and near exact replica to its popular Millie B. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum is expanding its fleet of boats with the addition of the Miss Lauren, a 28-foot, mahogany triple cockpit “woodie” and near exact replica to its popular Millie B. In partnership with North Water Marine, the new boat will begin to offer rides in late August and will launch from North Water Marine’s Paugus Bay location on Lake Winnipesaukee.

“We wanted to be able to offer a vintage boat ride experience on the other end of Lake Winnipesaukee,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.