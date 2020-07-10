BRISTOL — From long-time members to organizational partners and state senators, the crowd converged remotely for Newfound Lake Region Association’s 49th annual meeting and membership gathering. Trustees and staff gave a presentation on the current state of the lake and watershed conservation.
Members unanimously voted to approve the 2019 meeting minutes and full slate of officers. Rob Moore was again elected board president, Jim Fitts was welcomed as treasurer, and Karen Boyd was elected again as secretary.
Board member Parker Griffin gave an update on land conservation. Protected land has risen to 25 percent, up from 13 percent six years ago. This is due to the work of landowners and the Newfound Land Conservation Partnership, of which NLRA is a member. Current initiatives include a project to protect the Alexandria aquifer, which provides drinking water to Bristol residents.
The Founders Award recognizes an individual with significant contributions to the conservation of Newfound. The award was presented to outgoing treasurer Ken Weidman. When presenting the award, President Rob Moore said, “Your dedicated stewardship of the Newfound community and longstanding leadership on the NLRA board of trustees leave an inspiring legacy and a long-lasting mark on the region.”
Executive Director Rebecca Hanson, who has led the organization since last fall, looks forward to continuing to get to know the community, and welcomes anyone with questions to get in touch.
A recording of the annual meeting and minutes are available by visiting newfoundlake.org/annual-meeting.
