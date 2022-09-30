Fall foliage

Fall foliage at Lake Winnipesaukee. (Courtesy photo/John Burk)

Fall has arrived in the Lakes Region with a chill in the air and color in the trees. Fall is such a beautiful time around Lake Winnipesaukee with the colorful foliage around the lake. However, as all New Englanders know, the foliage is just as short-lived as it is beautiful. The leaves will begin to fall into our yards and we’ll all feel the urge to grab a rake to clear them out, but this year consider leaving the leaves.

What are the benefits of leaving the leaves? Well, fallen leaves are important in maintaining a healthy lawn and serve as habitats, food and nesting material for wildlife. In fact, the majority of butterflies and moths overwinter in the layer of leaves, or “leaf litter” that builds up on the ground. The butterflies use the leaves as a winter cover for protection against the cold weather and predators. For example, luna moths and swallowtail butterflies disguise their cocoons and chrysalis as dried leaves to blend them in with the “real” leaves. Other than butterflies, pollinators such as bumblebees also rely on leaf litter for protection. Mated queens burrow 1-2 inches into the ground to hibernate for the winter and the layer of leaves on the surface help to protect them from the cold conditions. There are many other species of insects that live in the leaves providing food for animals like chipmunks, turtles, birds and amphibians. Thus, not disturbing fallen leaves is important in sustaining the natural web of life.

