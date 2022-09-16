Thomas Anderson

Thomas Anderson

WOLFEBORO — Lake Life Living has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (nationalhomewatchassociation.org).

Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.

