WOLFEBORO — Lake Life Living has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (nationalhomewatchassociation.org).
Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.
Owner Thomas Anderson provides year-round property watch and home maintenance services for residents of the Lakes region through Lake Life Living.
After graduating from Nichols College in 2012, Thomas started a boat-charter company on Lake Winnipesaukee and now continues to spread his passion for the lake life through his property services. Thomas demonstrates integrity and a hard work ethic through consistent communication with homeowners and a high level of personalized service.
Lake Life Living provides a one-stop source that covers tasks from basic caretaking to personal concierge services, to monitoring of home renovations and projects. It also provides professional home care services that are designed to eliminate the stress and concern of managing a home and allow residents and guests to enjoy the beautiful area in which they reside.
