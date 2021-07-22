HEBRON — Join the Newfound Lake Region Association and renowned ecologist Rick Van de Poll, PhD for a guided paddle on Newfound Lake, Tuesday, July 27 at 9 a.m. Paddlers will meet at Grey Rocks Conservation Area and launch their non-motorized boats to explore the amazing diversity present at the northern end of Newfound, including the mouth of the Cockermouth River and the Hebron Marsh. There’s always something exciting to see, with wildlife such as loons, eagles, osprey, beaver, moose, bear, and numerous species of turtles and frogs all present in this area. Registration is required and space is limited for this popular event. Register online at NewfoundLake.org/events or call 603-744-8689.
Rick Van de Poll is the principal of Ecosystem Management Consultants, and has created biological inventories for over 350,000 acres of land, including Grey Rocks Conservation Area. In 2016 Van de Poll and NLRA created the Northern Newfound Water Trail Map and Guide, which points boaters to areas of interest and describes their ecological value and attributes. The Water Trail Map can be found online at NewfoundLake.org or at the kiosk at Grey Rocks Conservation Area.
You can learn more about NLRA’s initiatives and their plan for the next 50 years at NewfoundLake.org.
