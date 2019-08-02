HOLDERNESS — Uncover the natural history of Squam Lake on a Cruise with a Naturalist, guided by an experienced Squam Lakes Natural Science Center naturalist educator.
Learn about the geology of New Hampshire while enjoying views of Squam Lake and adjacent mountain ranges. Gain a greater appreciation and deeper understanding of Squam Lake from the glacial origin of the mountains to the histories of different islands.
Observe Loons and Bald Eagles in their natural habitats, including nesting sites, along with other wildlife. Learn how these animals survive and adapt to their aquatic world. Interactive discussion and questions are always encouraged.
Cruises with a Naturalist run Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3:30 p.m. through the end of August, and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3 p.m., Labor Day-Columbus Day.
All Squam Lake Cruises are 90 minutes on canopied pontoon boats. Binoculars are available for wildlife viewing. Cruises depart on Route 113 across from the science center parking lots. Advance reservations are recommended. Cruise rates are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors ages 65 and up, and $23 for youth up to age 15. Members receive a $4 discount. Combination lake cruise and live animal exhibit trail passes save $6 each. Combination rates are $41 for adults, $36 for seniors ages 65 and up, and $32 for youth ages three to 15. Cruises are not recommended for children under age three.
Squam Lake Cruise tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.nhnature.org or calling 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.