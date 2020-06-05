GILFORD — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is still issuing boat registration renewals and annual mooring permits at Marine Patrol Headquarters, 31 Dock Road.
Due to the pandemic, the registration renewal and permitting process has been adjusted through the use of a drop box located at the main entrance to the building.
Instructions for use are available by visiting marinepatrol.nh.gov, and at the drop box. Staff will contact customers by phone while processing the transaction. Renewal decals and permits will be mailed to the address provided.
Registrations for new boats are available through the Division of Motor Vehicles in Concord. To arrange for this transaction, call 603-227-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.