Is your business hampered by an acute shortage of manpower? Does a bear pee in the woods?
Over the past few weeks, I’ve traveled up and down the East Coast, and I’ve seen the same sign at literally every retailer and restaurant I’ve visited. “Please be kind to those who showed up to work.”
Despite an incredible growing demand in virtually every job market — and despite still-record numbers of people NOT currently working — retailers, groceries, factories, hospitals, schools and restaurants are struggling to keep their doors open, their tables turned, products on the shelves, and customers serviced.
Locally, I’ve seen wait times for restaurants expand well beyond their record peak summertime queues, as managers try to ease the burden on limited kitchen and waitstaff. I’ve seen grocery stores relying on self-checkout lanes to relieve their only live cashier. I’ve seen empty retail shelves and stacks of product on pallets clogging the aisles, as a job meant for a dozen stockers was being tackled by a diligent crew of three.
We’ve all heard the explanations for how we got here.
Supply chain disruptions. COVID-induced bans on international labor. Bonus unemployment compensation. Pent-up demand fueled by stimulus checks. Pick your favorite, or insert your own here. There’s a decent argument for any or all of them.
I’m not saying the “why” is unimportant. At some level fully understanding the situation is absolutely essential. But for most of us dealing with the here and now of a wildly dysfunctional labor market, knowing the “why” isn’t going to fill a single open position.
No, the question for most of us is “what are we going to do right now?”
At The Laconia Daily Sun, we’re starting to answer that question.
Our new magazine, LiveWorkPlay, won’t fill every open position tomorrow. But it is a first step toward that goal. By shining a spotlight on what makes the Lakes Region such an incredible place to live, and play, and work, we are helping local employers in their effort to attract more candidates to the area.
LiveWorkPlay Magazine doesn’t replace your current recruiting efforts — it enhances them. Adding this magazine to your toolbox is just one more way to attract the people you need to join your team, at a time when “one more way” just might make all the difference.
Over the past few months, we’ve kept this blog strictly informational. For my part, I have completely avoided “salesy” topics. So when I suggest that you consider taking part in LiveWorkPlay Magazine, I am not back-door selling you anything. I’m just offering a possible solution to a dilemma that so far has eluded real answers.
For more information about our LiveWorkPlay project, just click here. Or email me directly at jeff@laconiadailysun.com. Our deadline is Friday, Aug. 27. I hope you’ll consider joining us.
•••
Don't let Jeffrey M. Peyton's accolades, business accomplishments or cool demeanor fool you. He has wing-walked on an airplane at 700 feet, co-piloted the Goodyear Blimp, swam with sharks, and managed to obtain paperwork officially declaring him “legally sane.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.