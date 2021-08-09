To The Daily Sun,
After numerous complaints about political cartoonist Mike Luckovich, The Laconia Sun continues to subscribe to his work, even when such drawings represent blatant lies!
The cartoon published July 22 depicting radicals of the insurrection on Jan. 6 included House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying he wanted these Republicans (radicals) on the House Panel investigating the events at the capitol.
Unfortunately, some readers may believe there's truth to such an outlandish claim because the minority leader pulled ALL Republicans from the committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat two specific Republican house members. Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, both supporters of President Donald Trump and known for asking probing questions.
Regardless of their personal choice to support ex-President Trump, the only true reason for opposing their appointment is fear they may ask difficult questions and reveal hidden video footage of the insurrection. A committee of 13 should be able to handle tough questions from two qualified members of the house.
Shame on The Laconia Sun for publishing the Mike Luckovich cartoon when even satirically it fails to represent any minuscule truth.
Alan Doyon
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.