LACONIA — Taylor Concert Series, sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire, is back on track after a long 15-month hiatus. The first event open to the public will be Saturday, July 10 at 3 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. It will feature the New Hampshire Music Festival String Ensemble performing Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20, led by Concertmaster Charles Dimmick.
This concert is generously being sponsored by Steve and Judy Siegel.
As space is limited, please note reservations are required to attend the socially distanced concert and can be made by calling Brenda at 366-1226 or emailing her at bkean@taylorcommunity.org.
Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 366-1400 for more information about this premiere not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in the Lakes Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.