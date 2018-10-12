TILTON — Praise Assembly of God will present a Family Fun Fest on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pines Community Center in Northfield.
There will be many activities during the festival, including assorted games and giveaways, and there will be a drawing for two Huffy bicycles and a new baby bassinet.
A special feature of the festival will be a dunking booth with a chance to drop Pastor Jordan Cummings into the cold water.
All ages are welcome to the free event where there will be many prizes and candy to be given away.
For further information, call the church office at 603-286-3007.
