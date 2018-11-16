DRESDEN, Ohio — Why would the Motion Picture Association of America give an R rating to a faith-based movie with no profanity, no nudity, no sex, no gore, no torture, and no glamorized violence?
It's called censorship.
"The Reliant" stars Kevin Sorbo (Hercules), Brian Bosworth (The Longest Yard), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), The Benham Brothers (War Room), and Mollee Gray (High School Musical). Their website describes the story: "Economic collapse precipitates widespread rioting and looting, forcing a 21-year-old lovesick girl to care for siblings in a stretch of woods bordered by lawless anarchy, wondering why a good God would let this happen."
"Family-friendly!" is how Tim Schmidt, the CEO of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association and executive producer of "The Reliant" describes the film. "It seems the MPAA gave 'The Reliant' an R-rating due to their discomfort with how the movie depicts the responsible use of a firearm by a pre-teen boy. This boy saved the innocent lives of his own family members! It just doesn't make sense to me."
A quote from Kendra Thomas, a homeschooling mother of 13 who screened the film with her family, sums up well the level of violence in "The Reliant:"
"My children and I viewed 'The Reliant' together and found it perfectly appropriate for family viewing.... Unlike other movies, there is no nudity, sex, horror, profanity, innuendo, intoxication, blasphemy or racism in 'The Reliant.' There is more to dislike in the animated children's movie Captain Underpants than in 'The Reliant.'"
"Yes, Kevin Sorbo's character and his children use weapons to defend themselves from armed looters," says writer and producer, Dr. J. P. Johnston, "but it is so much less violence than even many PG-13 action films. This is an entertaining but God-honoring film. We were so careful to prevent the 'The Reliant' from coming anywhere near an 'R' rating.
The producers are raising funds to fight the obscenely biased rating from the MPAA, and for marketing the movie to the public. You can view their trailer at their crowdfunding site www.igg.me/at/TheReliantHomeStretch. In addition to many perks, they are raffling away one of the firearms carried by Kevin Sorbo's character in the movie, a fully functioning 9 mm Kahr PM9 handgun.
