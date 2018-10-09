MOULTONBOROUGH — The newly formed Ladies Golf League known as “A League of Our Own” recently wrapped up their inaugural season at Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough. It was a beautiful afternoon for golf, and 25 ladies showed up to play in the final round, which was a scramble on the back nine.
The league, which was formed in early June, has approximately 46 members from all over the Lakes Region. They played each Monday afternoon, weather permitting, at either Ridgewood CC in Moultonborough, Indian Mound Golf Club in Ossipee, or White Mountain Country Club in Ashland.
Each week, after their round, the Ladies would dine at a local restaurant. This year, they enjoyed dinners at Buckey’s, Walter’s Basin, the Pine Cone Cafe, El Mariachi, the Overlook Tavern, and the River’s Edge Tavern. They also used a rain date to organize a group outing to see a movie and had dinner at Patrick’s Pub!
The format of this League is a quota format, which is a lot of fun and allowed for more flexibility for our very busy ladies! For those not familiar with quota, it is based on points earned for each player. New four player teams were assembled every week, and team points, as well as points for attendance, were awarded. No subs were required using this format, as the ladies were playing to improve their individual total points toward the final standings.
High handicap golfers and low handicap golfers had a chance at beating their total points, and earning bonus points. Each week, there were fun contests for closest to the pin, most accurate layup, longest putt sunk, fewest putts, chip-ins and birdies. In addition, players could buy a "snowball" which allowed them to get out of a sand trap with a single toss of the ball. They could also buy a “mulligan,” but only one per round!
In the end, the player with the highest point tally for the season was Janet White. In second place was Louise O’Donald. There was a tie for third place between Deb Pelley and Janice Lynch. All of these players earned bonus cash prizes, but everyone who played this season earned cash prizes based on their total points for the season. There was almost $700 in prize money distributed to the participants.
Following the last night of play, the ladies attended a year-end banquet that was hosted by one of the players, Babs Kinney, entertained a group of 30 women. Dinner consisted of lasagna catered by Piccolo Market, member-made salads, appetizers, and desserts. They also enjoyed a cake with a golf theme outlined in frosting.
During the banquet, the ladies watched a video of their season which was made up of photos taken throughout the summer at their various venues. The cash prizes were then awarded, and the group was entertained by Ranger 1 and Range 2, our league mascots, Pamela Ambrose and Eileen Zewski. They awarded the most fashionable member for the season with a dress that is considered by the ladies to be the “Green Jacket” of our League. This,
along with a crown, was awarded to our league fashionista, Susan Connolly. But, this was a close competition with Babs Kinney and Margie King coming in as runners-up.
The league's second season will begin in late May or early June of 2019. The time and location are yet to be determined.
The League is open to all, and new members are always welcome. A formal handicap is not required to join. Note: A League of Our Own is an independent ladies golf league and is not affiliated with Ridgewood CC or any other local course.
For more information about the League, or to be added to the league's email distribution list, email Janet White at janet223@roadrunner.com.
