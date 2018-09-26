The golf world went crazy last weekend with Tiger Wood’s dominating performance at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta. All season long, he has been close to winning an event, and he finally put all of the pieces together at the final tournament. With spectators following him up 18 on Sunday, some say it reminded them of “Arnie’s Army” following Arnold Palmer back in the day. With Tiger’s win this past weekend, it created a lot of energy and momentum for Team USA.
Most of the players for Team USA and Team Europe flew to Paris directly after the event concluded on Sunday. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held at Le Golf National in Paris, France, with play beginning this Friday, September 28th. Friday and Saturday’s rounds will consist of morning and afternoon sessions of team play. The sessions will be foursomes (alternate shot) and four-ball (better ball). On Sunday, the 12 singles matches will be played. There are 28 points up for grabs over the weekend, with the winning team needing to claim at least 14.5 points to win the trophy. In the case of a 14-14 draw, the previous winning team would retain the trophy, which would be the United States.
Team USA is Captained by Jim Furyk, with David Duval, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III and Steve Stricker serving as Vice-Captains. The eight players who qualified for the team based on points were Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson. The four players who were chosen by Furyk as the “Captain Picks” were Bryson Dechambeau, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
Team Europe is Captained by Thomas Bjorn, with Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Robert Karlsson, Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood serving as Vice-Captains. The eight players who qualified for the team were Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose. The four players who were chosen by Bjorn as the “Captain’s Picks” were Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson. As always, it will be an exciting weekend of golf! Go Team USA!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.