Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 38F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.