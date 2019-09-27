MEREDITH — St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church will conduct a Blessing of Animals on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m. All pets and their families are welcome to attend.
The Blessing of Animals has been an annual event for more than 20 years, and is a collaboration among the Trinity Episcopal, First Congregational and St. Charles Roman Catholic churches in Meredith. The event takes place on a Sunday in October nearest the feast of St. Francis (Oct. 4), who is considered the patron saint for protection of all animals.
Participants bring their pet(s) to celebrate their life and love. The service includes prayers for the protection of all pets, intercessions for those who are ill, lost, or lonely, for those who are abused or neglected, for zoo animals, for those who have been hurt by hurricanes, earthquakes, fires, and other natural disasters, for working animals of the world, for those facing extinction, for those in the wild; and for all farm animals, that they may stay safe, healthy, and free from harm. There is also a memorial opportunity to remember pets whom we have lost.
The New Hampshire Humane Society is welcome, with special recognition of those animals awaiting adoption. People are asked to bring a donation in the form of cat and dog toys, cat/kitten food, non-clumping clay litter, linens, dog food, Nyla bones, and money. The Humane Society typically has cats and dogs, but also has birds and teddy bears.
Music is always a part of the service, with some animals happily singing along.
All animals that attend receive an individual blessing, a commemorative certificate, a St. Francis prayer card, and a treat. Bring a photo for special recognition of a deceased pet.
Dogs should be leashed and cats should be in carriers so nobody runs off.
