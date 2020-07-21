MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island will be open on Sunday, July 26, for private prayer and meditation, 10-11 a.m. There will be organ music, but no singing. Masks will be required as will social distancing, and the number of people allowed inside at a time will be limited. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The chapel will be open again on Sunday, Aug. 2, 10-11 a.m. for private prayer and meditation.
Sunday, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, services at 10 a.m. will be streamed live at www.stjohnsonthelake.org. For more information, email bearislandchapel@gmail.com.
