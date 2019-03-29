LACONIA — The Congregational Church of Laconia UCC will offer two lenten musical programs this year, a Friday noon organ recital on April 12 and a choral program on Good Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m.
The April 12 organ recital at the church on Veterans Square (corner of Pleasant Street, across from Bank of New Hampshire) will feature Susan Ferré in a program expected to offer works by Bach, Dupré, Tournemire and Langlais, “centered around the events leading to Jesus’ death and resurrection.”
Ferré has spent the last 10 years directing Music in the Great North Woods, sponsoring classical concerts and organ scholarships in the North Country. She is organizer and director of music at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Berlin.
She holds degrees from Texas Christian University, the Eastman School of Music, and the University of North Texas, and was a Fulbright Scholar to Paris, where she received the Diplome d’Orgue et Improvisation from the Schola Cantorum in 1969.
She has served on the faculties of universities in this country and in France, and has performed widely in Europe, Scandinavia, Brazil, Canada, and throughout the United States. She has numerous recordings to her credit, including “Preludes & Postludes For The Year Beginning 9-11-2001/Ferre” and “Stories From The Human Village: War and Peace.”
For the Good Friday choral program on April 19, the Laconia and Sanbornton Congregational church choirs will combine. Laura Belanger, Bob Bengtson, and Mary Ruth Scott will be the organists, and the choir will be conducted by Dennis Akerman.
The program will take place at the Sanbornton church at 7 p.m.
For further information, call 603-524-0668 or email Churchoffice@laconiaucc.org.
