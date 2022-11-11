LACONIA — On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Congregational Church of Laconia will provide a free holiday meal to-go for anyone who would like one.

A group of volunteers will gather in the church basement to whip up the traditional Thanksgiving meal, which includes turkey and dressing along with green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, a piece of pie with bottled water and plastic dinnerware. Last year more than 100 meals were served.

