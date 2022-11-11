LACONIA — On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Congregational Church of Laconia will provide a free holiday meal to-go for anyone who would like one.
A group of volunteers will gather in the church basement to whip up the traditional Thanksgiving meal, which includes turkey and dressing along with green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, a piece of pie with bottled water and plastic dinnerware. Last year more than 100 meals were served.
The tradition of providing a community Thanksgiving meal goes back 55 years, when the church began serving a communal meal in memory of Hazel Duke, an elementary school teacher and church member who believed that no one should go hungry on Thanksgiving Day. The tradition of the Hazel Duke Dinner continues until this day, but because of the COVID pandemic, it was adapted in 2020. The congregate meal was replaced with a take-out system, so that anyone could come pick up their hot, fresh holiday dinner to-go. While the hope is that some day the event will return to an in-person community meal, for everyone’s health, safety and peace of mind, the decision was made to stick with to-go meals for this year.
The meal is completely free to anyone coming in the door. Serving will be on the backside of the church (follow the signs) beginning at noon and ending at 2 p.m., or until we run out of food. Please call 603-524-0668 and let us know how many meals you would like.
