BELMONT — The Robert Leroux Knights of Columbus Council 10943 will offer a free pancake breakfast on Sunday, June 23.
Breakfast will be served following the 9:30 a.m. Mass. While there is no charge, donations are welcome, with proceeds going to support the Pro-Vida program this summer.
The breakfast menu includes blueberry pancakes, fruit, maple rolls, eggs, sausage, juice, coffee, and milk.
St. Joseph is located at 96 Main St., Belmont.
