GILFORD — Hope Ministries of the First United Methodist Church of Gilford invites families to participate in the Holy Week observances and Easter celebration. Holy Week begins on Sunday, April 14, at 10:30 a.m., with Palm Sunday.
There will be a Maundy service at the Gilford Community Church on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.
Rev. Michael Graham of the Gilford Community Church and Pastor Jim Shook of the First United Methodist Church in Gilford, will lead the service of worship and music, sharing the story of Jesus’ final days and his crucifixion. The service ends in darkness and people leave in silence to meditate and pray. The service begins at 7 p.m.
The Gilford Community Church is located at 19 Potter Hill Road.
After that service, there will be a prayer vigil, starting at 8 p.m., at the Methodist Church and ending on Good Friday at 3 p.m. Come to the sanctuary to pray or meditate during those hours. There will also be a communion service on Good Friday at noon. Communion elements will remain available until 3 p.m., when the prayer vigil ends.
On Easter morning, April 21, at 6:30 a.m., there will be a Sunrise Service on the docks at Weirs Beach. All are welcome to come and observe the brief and meaningful service. After the worship service, there will be a breakfast at the Weirs Trinity Methodist Church on Tower Street.
At 10:30 a.m., the Methodist Church in Gilford will be alive with spring flowers and signs of the Risen Christ. All are invited to come and participate in the joy of Jesus’ resurrection. Pastor Jim Shook’s sermon is “Surprise!”
The First United Methodist Church is located at 18 Wesley Way (off Route 11A /Gilford Avenue, near the 3/11 bypass). For more information, call the church office at 603-524-3289.
