HOLDERNESS — Rev. Dr. Christopher Drew, Supply Pastor, and the folks at Holderness Community Church have issued an invitation to area residents to share in the services to commemorate Holy Week and Easter. Families are welcome to attend any or all of the special worship services.
Palm Sunday, April 14, at 10 a.m., celebrate Jesus' entry to Jerusalem. Palm branches will be available.
Maundy Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m., observe the Lord’s Supper with Tenebrae.
Good Friday, April 19, the sanctuary will be open from noon to 3 p.m., with music and guided meditation available.
Easter Sunday, April 21, at 6 a.m., there will be a Sunrise Service on Ellsworth Hill Road in Campton (at the former Armmont Inn site). At 10 a.m., celebrate the Resurrection in the sanctuary.
Holderness Community Church is located at 919 U.S. Route 3 (across from the fire station) in Holderness. All are welcome.
