CONCORD — A popular program in New Hampshire is returning to help more families send their kids to summer camp.
The "Rekindling Curiosity" program will use federal dollars to provide vouchers for disadvantaged and disabled children. Those who qualify can receive between $350 and $650 to apply at any state-approved day or overnight camp in New Hampshire.
"Every kid this summer needs to be able to get out, get some grass between their toes. They need to climb a tree. They need to be able to skin their knee,” New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said.
For more information visit rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov.
