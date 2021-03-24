CALABASAS, Calif. — Harbor Freight Tools will be opening a new store in Gilford. The new store will be located at 1458 Lakeshore Road and is expected to open this spring. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding area.
In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a benefits package that includes health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Forbes Magazine recently recognized Harbor Freight as the country’s number one employer for Veterans. In addition, DiversityJobs.com has named Harbor Freight one of their 2021 Top Employers, citing the company’s commitment to recruiting and hiring from all diversity groups.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Gilford for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Gilford area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
Interested applicants can apply online by visiting harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Gilford, NH.”
