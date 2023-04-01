The April sun unleashes its belligerent rays upon the Lakes Region, igniting a frenzy of deranged do-it-yourselfers, hell-bent on home improvement. It mocks my hapless soul as these lunatics, dazed and high on the fumes of paint and aerosol, throw themselves into the chaos of home renovation like bats out of Hades.

It was a Saturday like any other when I found myself in the heart of this the tangled jungle of hardware and building materials, witnessing the chaos firsthand. I stumbled into a labyrinthine home improvement store, a fluorescent-lit temple of springtime renovation. The air was thick with sawdust and desperation, a cruel perfume that drowns out all reason, as wide-eyed homeowners wander the aisles, their carts piled high with lumber, drywall partitions and tools of destruction.

