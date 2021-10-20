Gone are the days of simple wood frames with single-pane glass. These days, windows do more than simply bring light and airflow into a space. Advances in window technology provide homeowners with ample benefits, including sound reduction and enhanced energy efficiency, not to mention the wide variety of features, options and window materials available to customize a new or replacement window to perfectly suit your needs.
Increased home value
It’s no surprise that there are costs associated with home improvement projects and upgrades, but homeowners can rest easy knowing that window replacement projects can have a big payoff. In fact, according to the Remodeling 2020 Cost vs. Value Report (www.costvsvalue.com), new vinyl windows can return homeowners over 73 percent of the project cost upon resale.* Some prospective home buyers might turn away if they know a home’s windows need to or are close to needing replacement. If you’re on the fence about updating the windows in your home, don’t wait until you’re ready to sell — enjoy the benefits of new windows while you are living there — and then enjoy the return in your investment.
Enhanced home security and safety
Windows that don't open easily or are painted shut are more than just an annoyance — they can be a safety hazard, for example when trying to escape during a fire. New operable wood, fiberglass or vinyl windows will not only provide homeowners with the option of fresh air, but the improved functionality can benefit the safety of your family as well. Newer windows also feature enhanced security options, including up-to-date locks and security sensors, providing homeowners with additional peace of mind.
Reduced dust and allergens
One of the conveniences of modern windows includes between-the-glass blinds and shades. Securely tucked between the panes of glass within a window frame, these blinds and shades stay protected from dust, helping to harbor fewer indoor allergens in your home and the amount of time spent cleaning your window coverings. As an added bonus, between-the-glass blinds and shades are cordless, so they are safe and out of the way for pets and children.
Improved home comfort
Help reduce cold drafts and hot spots in your home with energy-efficient, well-sealed new or replacement windows. Argon gas between the glass of dual- or triple-pane windows helps prevent heat transfer and reduces the amount of ultraviolet rays that enter your home. Properly installed new or replacement windows form a tight seal with your home and prevent air leaks. Updated windows can help keep climate-controlled air in and your living space more consistently comfortable, ultimately helping to lower your energy costs.
Improved energy efficiency
New windows can also reduce wear on your furnace and air conditioner, helping you save money by improving your home’s energy efficiency. ENERGY STAR certified windows help lower utility costs, protect the environment and enhance the overall comfort of your home.
Wood, fiberglass and vinyl windows are all available in energy-efficient options. Wood is a natural material that has low conductivity, which means a wood window frame has very little heat transfer and is naturally insulating. Fiberglass windows made from our patented, five-layer fiberglass material can withstand extreme fluctuations in temperature making them excellent choices for diverse climates. And vinyl windows, comprised of multiple insulating air chambers, help keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Noise reduction
Studies have shown that noise pollution can be harmful to our health. Luckily, new or replacement windows help combat that noise we live with every day by providing you with a more restful environment. Insulating frames and triple-pane glass can help reduce the noise from traffic, lawn mowers and barking dogs. That means fewer nap time interruptions and more peace and quiet for you.
Enhanced curb appeal
New windows can dramatically improve the beauty of your home — inside and out. Wood, fiberglass and vinyl windows are available in a range of interior and exterior finishes to coordinate with your style and the style of your home. Enhance your curb appeal with a striking black exterior window finish or make a colorful statement with vibrant red exterior cladding. An updated exterior aesthetic will also help improve the overall value of your home.
Low-maintenance solutions
Today's windows are designed to be low maintenance. Convenient features like between-the-glass blinds reduce the need for dusting and sashes that tilt in make it easier to clean places that used to be harder to reach. Spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying the view through your beautiful new or replacement Pella window.
•••
Juliet Hadley is the Marketing and Business Development Manager at Pella Windows and Doors of New England - Proudly Serving Maine and New Hampshire. Pella New Englands Lakes Region location is located at 71 NH-25 in Meredith, NH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.