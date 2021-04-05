CENTER HARBOR — Interested in joining a women’s golf league that is fun and has been successfully bringing in new members for over 20 years? The Ladies League at Waukewan Golf Course is a 9-hole league that plays on Tuesday afternoons. The ladies will begin their 2021 season on June 1st. If you are interested in joining or knowing more about the League, please check out the Waukewan website for contact information (www.waukewangolfclub.com). Click on leagues and then ladies league. You can also call league president, Janie Bowie at 603-387-3270.
The league welcomes new members who have an established GHIN handicap that does not exceed 25 for 9 holes. Each week teams play a new “game,” followed by snacks, announcements and weekly prizes in the Bar’n. The league also organizes an Invitational event that will be held this year on Sept. 15.
