In the year 2000 I met 82 year Saul. He came through the test center and I noticed for a senior golfer he was very agile. It was senior test day and he was taking his turn. For everyone who came out to test they received a dozen golf balls as compensation. He did not want the normal brand of Top Flite XL but chose the Hogan Tour ball. I asked him why he chose this particular ball. He said it was the best ball he ever played. I agreed. Thereafter we became good friends.
Saul hit his driver less then 200 yards. He proclaimed that he used to hit it 250 or more yards. I asked him if he wanted to get some of that back. I saw some things that could be helpful.
A few days later we met and played 18. I brought him a new driver which I was sure fit him. The one he had been using had a “stiff” shaft and of course was not working for his senior slower swing. After a few holes we walked off his drive and it totaled 225 yards. He was ecstatic. He bought the club on the spot. Saul and I continued to [play for a number of years. I saw other things we could tweak and he broke 80 for the first time in years.
Why am I telling you this story? Because there are numerous senior golfers playing with the wrong equipment. Perhaps a little adjustment in the swing technique wouldn’t hurt. What often happens is we play with self proclaimed teachers. I have said on occasion that there is more advice given on a golf course in 30 minutes than a marriage counselors office in 8 hours. My advice is see your pro. He can quickly view your swing and make even small adjustments. I have found that giving small teaching advice is best. An entrenched senor golfer won’t stand for a complete overhaul.
It is an accepted fact that most golf courses rely on their senior crowd for cash flow. They are a great asset to most clubs. So you club owners and pros take good care of them.
If you need help or would like to see a new driver at our fall specials, please contact me at Dcharn1@sbcglobal.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.