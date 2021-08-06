The 28th annual Bolduc Park par-3 golf tournament will take place Aug. 20-22. Limited to amateur golfers only, the hole-in-one prize is $10,000 and additional prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin and the putting contest. Prizes will be announced at the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday at 4 p.m. when a box lunch and cold drinks will be provided to all tournament players.
To register, send an email to golf@bolducpark.com or call the clubhouse 524-1370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.