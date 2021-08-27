LACONIA — Registration is now open for the 4th annual Thomas L. DiFonzo Memorial Scholarship Tournament, held Monday, Sept. 27, at Laconia Country Club. Entry fee is $150 per golfer and includes social, dinner and prizes after the round. There will also be items for auction. The format will be two best balls net out of four on each hole so everyone gets to play their own ball.
Melcher & Prescott Insurance is the presenting sponsor. Bank of New Hampshire is the luncheon sponsor.
Team registration and hole sponsorship information and more tournament details are available in the clubhouse lobby, pro shop and by visiting laconiacountryclub.com. The field is limited to 25 teams.
