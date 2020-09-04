Bob Bolduc

Bob Bolduc, course superintendent, receives a contribution to the Bolduc Park Association from Meredith Village Savings Bank. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently made a contribution to Bolduc Park, supporting their efforts to provide outdoor recreation opportunities to the Lakes Region community. The bank's support helps the nonprofit, volunteer-run park offer an affordable 9-hole golf course, disc golf course, cross-country skiing, walking and snowshoe trails, as well as lessons and outreach programs to at-risk youth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.