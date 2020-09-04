GILFORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently made a contribution to Bolduc Park, supporting their efforts to provide outdoor recreation opportunities to the Lakes Region community. The bank's support helps the nonprofit, volunteer-run park offer an affordable 9-hole golf course, disc golf course, cross-country skiing, walking and snowshoe trails, as well as lessons and outreach programs to at-risk youth.
