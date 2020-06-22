LACONIA — Christopher Houston has joined the staff of the pro shop at Laconia Country Club as an assistant golf professional. Houston grew up playing at the club, and played collegiately at Penn State University and University of Rhode Island. He recently enrolled in the PGA program, and began his apprenticeship with LCC.
