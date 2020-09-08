LACONIA — Bill Everett captured the Senior Club Championship with a score of 70 on Sept. 2.
50-59 Year Old Division
1st Place Gross — Steve Zwicker, 74
1st Place Net — Marc Smorczewski, 76
60-69 Year Old Division
1st Place Gross — Bill Everett, 70
Tie for 2nd Place Gross — Randy Annis, 81
Tie for 2nd Place Gross — Bob Daly, 81
1st Place Net — Jay Forester, 73
2nd Place Net — Kevin Mulvey, 75
70-79 Year Old Division
1st Place Gross — Tom Kelley, 81
2nd Place Gross — Bob Swartz, 83
1st Place Net — Greg Shah, 71
Tie for 2nd Place Net — Tom McCoy, 76
Tie for 2nd Place Net — Tom Crane, 76
